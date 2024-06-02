Arunachal: BJP Poised for Third Consecutive Term in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to form government for third consecutive term in Arunachal Pradesh. The party has already secured ten seats uncontested and is leading in 22 other constituencies. This is out of the 60-member Assembly. Counting of votes is underway in 24 centers. These are spread across 24 districts of the northeastern state.
In the ongoing tally BJP candidates are leading in the constituencies of Along (East) Along (West) Anini Basar Changlang (North) Changlang (South) Dambuk Kalaktang Koloriang Lekang Likabali (ST) Lumla Nacho Namsai Nari Koyu (ST) Palin and Pongchau-Wakka. This robust performance underscores the party's strong foothold in the region.
The National People's Party (NPP) is also making significant inroads. It is leading in six constituencies: Bordumsa-Diyun Dirang Liromoba Rumgong and Tawang. Meanwhile, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) is ahead in three seats. These are Mebo Nyapin and Tuting-Yingkiong. Independent candidates are leading in two constituencies Khonsa (East) and Thrizino-Buragaon.
Opposition Congress has lead in Miao constituency. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is ahead in seats Yachuli and Bordumsa-Diyun. BJP's performance has been bolstered by ten candidates. This includes Chief Minister Pema Khandu from Mukto Assembly seat and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. They were elected unopposed.
Other senior BJP leaders such as Techi Kaso from Itanagar. Nyato Dukam from Taliha and Mutchu Mithi from Roing also won uncontested. Elections for remaining 50 Assembly seats were held on April 19. This coincided with Lok Sabha elections for Arunachal Pradesh's two Parliamentary seats Arunachal West and Arunachal East.
BJP’s strong showing is indicative of continued popularity and effective governance. As vote counting progresses, party's dominance in Assembly appears secure. This promises continuity in leadership and policy direction for state. Outcome will be crucial in shaping political landscape of Arunachal Pradesh for coming years.
ALSO WATCH: