Arunachal BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Abroad

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned Leader of Opposition in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, for making derogatory remarks to tarnish the image of India in foreign soil.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday, while condemning the act of the Congress MP, stated that he (Gandhi) is not only a Congress leader but also holding the constitutional post of Leader of Opposition. Spreading false propaganda against his own country and the people, should be condemned by every section of society.

The party also endorsed the statement made by union Home Minister Amit Shah in response to the remarks of Gandhi. Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Gandhi over his derogatory remarks.

“Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC’s anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J and K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation’s security and hurt sentiments,” Shah posted in X.

Gandhi’s statement lays bare the Congress’s politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences. By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, he has once again brought the Congress’s anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words, the home minister said in the microblogging site.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation’s security,” Shah added.

