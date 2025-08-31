Tripura CM Saha plans to use Titas River water for 51 Agartala wards

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha mentioned that he has proposed to the Centre the possible use of Titas River water for supplying drinking water to all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Vivekananda Township Project at Kaman Chowmuhani, the Chief Minister said that after consultation with the centre, the project to provide iron free fresh river water to the people will be started.

"The water of the Haora river, Kalapania, or Katakhal canal mix with the Titas River in Bangladesh. I have good knowledge of the Titas River. I have proposed that water from the Titas River be supplied to the 51 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation as drinking water. Proposals have been given, and if everything goes as planned, we will raise this matter with the Centre so that we can provide iron-free water. We are working on this," the Chief Minister said according to an official statement from the CM's office.

On the Vivekanada township project, he said that there were several obstacles during the construction of the 48 flats.

"Our government is transparent and we are working for the betterment of the people. These flats are for the lower-income group, middle-income group, and higher-income group. We were waiting to hand over the keys to the flat owners, and now we have done it. I want to thank TUDA for constructing such flats in the heart of Agartala," said CM Saha.

He added that these flats are earthquake-resistant. "We are working for development, and there is no talk without development. From January till August, we have inaugurated and laid foundation stones worth Rs 800 crore. This is what the BJP-led government is about. We have formed TUDA to construct beautiful buildings for comfortable living. We have also given permission for high-rise buildings by following all rules," he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the main aim of TUDA is to build modern flats for economically weaker and middle-class people.

"We are also constructing roads. Another project of 216 flats at a cost of around Rs 96 crore is underway near the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel. It is expected to be completed by March next year," he said. (ANI)

