Arunachal BJP State President Biyuram Wahge Calls for Grassroots Strengthening Ahead of Elections

ITANAGAR: The BJP State President and Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Water Resources, Biyuram Wahge, has urged party leaders and workers to dedicate themselves to fortifying the party from the grassroots level.

He emphasized the need for preparations for the upcoming organizational elections both at the state and national levels.

Wahge addressed top BJP leaders, including several ministers, MLAs, general secretaries, morcha heads, and district presidents, during the launch of the active membership drive at the BJP state headquarters. He highlighted the importance of party workers and leaders, stating, "Our karyakartas are the backbone of the party. I am pleased to announce that Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the first state in the country to achieve its membership target in such a short time. This success is a direct result of the efforts made by our party workers and leaders, and we must maintain this momentum."

He reiterated that the party is preparing for organizational elections across the country but stressed the importance of completing the membership formalities and the active membership drive first. "Every karyakarta must work diligently to strengthen the party so that we can reach out to people in remote areas, rural communities, towns, and cities. We want everyone to be part of our growing and developing state, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every corner," Wahge said.

He also mentioned that the membership drive is nearing completion, and the target set by the high command has already been surpassed, thanks to the support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chown Mein, and all party leaders and karyakartas. "Now that we have launched the active membership drive, we are aiming for an additional 10,000 members, and we are confident we will meet this goal well before the deadline," added BJP President Wahge.

During the event, Dr. Tangor Tapak, Convenor of the BJP State Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024, Vice President Tapin Siga, General Secretary Tadar Niglar, and Media Incharge Dolang Tako also addressed the attendees and later interacted with the media to discuss the ongoing activities aimed at enhancing the BJP's active membership in the state.