Arunachal: BJP Strategizes for Electoral Triumphs; Closed-Door Meeting Sets Stage for Political Maneuvering in Arunachal Pradesh

Shortly after, BJP spokesperson Techi Necha informed the press on how the party would plan on the whole elections in the state following the closed-door deliberations. He informed the media that the BJP believes in being a dominant political force in Arunachal Pradesh. This has been due to a certain conviction of the BJP on its strength in support and well-crafted roadmap of the electoral process. Expressing confidence that BJP candidates will be victorious in their respective constituencies with flying colors, Necha said that "we may target victory margins in all constituencies, thanks to our strong support bases and we are looking at the odds of winning with some easiness."