Indian Olympic Association Dissolves Wrestling Ad-Hoc Committee as WFI's Suspension Lifted

NEW DELHI: A big move toward normalcy for Indian wrestling was made on Monday with the new lifting of the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by United World Wrestling (UWW), as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dissolved the wrestling ad-hoc committee. It was formed in December last year after the WFI was suspended by the sports ministry over allegations of regulatory violations. With the ban lifting and successful completion of the selection trials for the Olympic qualifying event, the IOA deemed it redundant to continue its governance of WFI through an ad-hoc committee. This step is a crucial transition, allowing WFI to operate within its usual framework of governance.
Chaired by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, the ad-hoc committee was earlier formed to oversee WFI's activities within the suspension phase. However, with the conclusion of the selection trials for upcoming international events, including the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Qualifiers, this requirement for the committee decreased.
During the conduct of selection trials, Wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had participated. Notably, Phogat secured her qualification for the Olympics in the 50 kg division. Further, the successful conduct of these trials helped the IOA decide that it would not anymore be required to dissolve the ad-hoc committee and restore full administrative powers to WFI.
Apart from dissolving the committee, the IOA directed the WFI to appoint a "Safeguarding Committee Officer" at the earliest opportunity. This directive aims at addressing allegations related to issues like sexual harassment and ensuring compliance with UWW rules and guidelines. It emphasizes the need to maintain a safe and inclusive environment within the sport.
The IOA further instructed WFI to hold elections for the Athletes Commission within a specified time frame. This step is very important in the sense of inculcating participation and representation of the athlete in the decision-making processes within the federation. The IOA is confident that there will be transparency and accountability in WFI governance by timely elections.
Overall, the dissolution of the wrestling ad-hoc committee implies positive news for Indian wrestling. With the reinstatement of administrative powers, coupled with necessary reforms, the sport is set to continue flourishing and marking success on the domestic and international fronts.
