Indian Olympic Association Dissolves Wrestling Ad-Hoc Committee as WFI's Suspension Lifted

NEW DELHI: A big move toward normalcy for Indian wrestling was made on Monday with the new lifting of the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by United World Wrestling (UWW), as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dissolved the wrestling ad-hoc committee. It was formed in December last year after the WFI was suspended by the sports ministry over allegations of regulatory violations. With the ban lifting and successful completion of the selection trials for the Olympic qualifying event, the IOA deemed it redundant to continue its governance of WFI through an ad-hoc committee. This step is a crucial transition, allowing WFI to operate within its usual framework of governance.