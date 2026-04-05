Arunachal: Body of missing youth recovered from Tissa river in Tirap

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ITANAGAR: A joint search and rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities recovered the body of a youth who had gone missing after strong currents swept him away in the Tissa river in Tirap district. A joint team of the 12th Battalion NDRF and the SDRF team from Khonsa recovered the body of Laichat Wangpan (25), a resident of Chasa village, from the river near Otongkhoa village on Saturday, an official report stated.

Earlier, rescuers had recovered the body of his elder brother, Wangthoa Wangpan, from the river on April 2 during the initial phase of the search operation.

NDRF Inspector Prabir Amani and SDRF Regional Centre Khonsa in-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector Yumto Pulong led the operation, the report said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the two brothers were returning home after travelling to Chopnu village along with three others to purchase meat for Laichat's wedding, which was scheduled for April 7. While returning with two cattle, three members of the group crossed the river safely.

However, Wangthoa reportedly slipped and fell into the river. In an attempt to rescue him, Laichat jumped into the water, but strong currents swept both away near Chajanpong point.

The remaining members alerted villagers and relatives, following which they lodged missing reports with the SDRF and other agencies, prompting the launch of a search operation.

The SDRF Tirap team initially carried out the search and rescue effort in coordination with the district administration, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Khonsa and villagers from Chasa, Holam, Kapu, Longo, Ozakho, Noksa, Paniduria and nearby areas.

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