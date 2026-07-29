Arunachal boosts disaster readiness with 13 new fire stations, 811 firefighters and specialised vehicles

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday said the state government had strengthened its fire and emergency response system by constructing 13 new fire stations, creating 337 posts over the past three years and inducting specialised emergency vehicles.

Inaugurating a new Rs 3-crore Fire and Emergency Services Station at Yupia in Papum Pare district, Natung said the government had focused on improving disaster preparedness and ensuring faster emergency response. He also flagged off three fire safety education vans, two water mist vehicles, one rescue tender and three fire tenders for deployment across the state.

Natung said the department's strength had increased to 811 firefighters and reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing emergency services. He also said the government was working to resolve pending Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary disputes through Regional Committees and praised the police's anti-drug campaign under Operation Dawn.

The programme concluded with a live fire rescue and safety demonstration by personnel of the Naharlagun Fire Station.

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