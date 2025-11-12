Arunachal: BRO ensures healthcare for over 4000 labourers in Tawang

TAWANG: In a commendable welfare initiative, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has undertaken a large-scale health check-up drive for road construction labourers working in some of the most remote and high-altitude areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), under Project Vartak, has launched a comprehensive medical care campaign covering more than 4000 labourers engaged in various road projects across the Tawang district. The initiative aims to ensure the well-being of workers who brave extreme weather and tough terrain to build vital infrastructure in the border regions.

Mobile medical teams have been deployed to far-flung sites including Damteng, Yangtse, Sungetsar, and Klemta. The teams are conducting on-site checkups and recording individual health details through a specially designed Google Form, enabling consistent monitoring and follow-up care.

The medical examinations include assessment of height, weight, eyesight, and hearing, blood pressure, and oxygen levels -- critical for early detection of health issues that are common in high-altitude conditions.

Local residents have lauded BRO's humanitarian approach. "BRO not only builds roads here, they take care of the people who make it possible," said Tsering Wangchu, a village head near Yangtse. Another villager shared, "Such medical drives mean a lot for our labour community who work far from towns. We are thankful to BRO and Project Vartak." (ANI)

