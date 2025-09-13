BRO sets up learning room for workers’ children in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has established a dedicated play & learning room for the children of casual paid labourers engaged in road construction projects in Tawang’s high-altitude and challenging terrain in Arunachal Pradesh. The move aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children while easing the burden on women labourers, who often juggle demanding road-building work with childcare responsibilities, Guwahati-based Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement on Friday. Many of these women carry their young children to construction sites due to the absence of alternative facilities, the statement said. The play & learning room has been set up within the BRTF premises and is equipped with play materials, educational charts, a supervised indoor play area, and a designated feeding space for mothers.

