Arunachal Cabinet approves setting up of Administrative Reforms Commission

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal for setting up of Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) to ensure efficient governance and address the challenges faced by the state administration.

ARC is mandated to comprehensively review and recommend improvements in the state’s governance apparatus. It shall strive to create a more efficient, citizen-centric and accountable administration.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu who chaired the cabinet virtually from Tawang also took several key decisions, a statement from the CMO said.

The cabinet approved framing of transfer and posting policy of various nurses of all cadres in the department of Health & Family Welfare. The decision shall ensure equitable and rational distribution of competent human resources to health facilities in the state and deliver quality health care services to the people. In yet another landmark decision, the cabinet gave approval to change the nomenclature of Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to curb and check all sorts of corruption in the state.

SIC being the premier investigating agency of the state and undertakes investigations into all major cases, the change of nomenclature signals clear intention of the government that there will be a check on corruption and ACB will make sure that the corrupt are caught and punished. The cabinet further approved renaming of Naharlagun Railway Station to Itanagar Railway Station and recommended the same to the Centre for consideration. The move will benefit travelers who seamlessly plan their visit to the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The cabinet also approved amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2011and formulated the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2024. The newly amended scheme now includes enhanced rates in compensation to victims of crimes as listed in the schedule appended to the scheme.

It further approved for amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Service Rules 2022.

The council of ministers further approved the proposal for granting special grade to police constable, head constable and assistant sub-inspector (civil police, APPBn and IRBn) including MT and telecom wings of the department.

The decision ensures timely career progression by granting honorary promotion in the form of special grade from the level of constable up to sub-inspector in the state police. The approval of the proposal will redress the discontentment amongst police personnel who have not been benefited by promotion for long periods but will also upkeep their morale.

The cabinet also approved in principle the proposal for a one-time relaxation of recruitment rule of ANM and absorption of the existing contractual ANM on seniority basis and a one-time relaxation of the recruitment rule of nursing officers and absorption of the existing contractual nursing officers on seniority basis with necessary amendments as suggested in the meeting. Framing of recruitment rules to the posts of assistant professor, assistant director of nursing, associate professor, assistant nursing superintendent in the department of Health and Family Welfare were also approved by the cabinet.

It further approved for amendment and notification of the Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Services Amendment Rules 2024.

The proposal for amendment of recruitment rules for the posts of assistant engineer (Auto) in Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services also got a positive nod from the state cabinet.

Further amendment of recruitment rules for the post of Assistant Professor Rules 2012 and amendment of recruitment rules for Headmaster, Vice Principal were approved by the cabinet. It also approved the proposal for relaxation of promotion ratio of direct recruitment and promotional post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (EG) in the department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

The proposal for amendment of recruitment rules to the post of Assistant Audit Officer in the Directorate of Audit & Pensions, Department of Finance, Planning and Investment, also got the cabinet’s nod.

In a bid to strengthen the human resource capital with technical knowhow in the department of transport, the cabinet gave positive nod for creation of 10 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector and 10 posts of LDC cum Computer Operator (skilled) in the state transport directorate, the statement added.

