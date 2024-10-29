Arunachal Cabinet Meeting: Major Decisions Unveiled

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, met and took some crucial decisions. Khandu chaired the meeting from Tawang. Some of the important decisions the cabinet took are as follows:

A major step was the State Cabinet's agreement on a Transfer and Posting Policy for nurses at all levels in the Health and Family Welfare Department. This was to ensure that all skilled healthcare workers were better distributed across the facilities within the state, thereby helping to improve the quality of health services for the general public.

The council of ministers agreed on a resolution that would create an ARC, which would improve the governance system and better challenges in the administration of the state. This ARC will examine the current governance system and formulate ways to improve it for a more efficient, people-centered, and accountable administration.

It decided to introduce an amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, and also adopted the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2024 wherein compensation amount against certain listed crimes of scheduled annexed therewith, has increased.

Amendment in Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Service Rules 2022, was also approved.

The Council of Ministers decided on a scheme to grant Special Grades to Police Constables, Head Constables, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in the Civil Police, APPBn, and IRBn apart from the Motor Transport and Telecom wings of the Police Department.

Such a decision brings timely career advancement within the police department of Arunachal Pradesh through honorary promotion. The promotions include becoming a constable up to sub-inspector within Arunachal Pradesh. The approval aims at taking care of the policemen or police personnel who have suffered untimely promotion procedures by the police and whose grievances also need to be reduced due to their morale being affected due to such untimely practices.

In principle, the Cabinet approved the proposal to relax the Recruitment Rules for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) to absorb the existing contractual ANMs based on seniority. It also cleared a similar relaxation of Recruitment Rules for Nursing Officers that will permit the absorption of already in-service contractual Nursing Officers through seniority, along with amendments discussed in the meeting.

The Cabinet agreed to formulate Recruitment Rules for Assistant Professors, Assistant Directors of Nursing, Associate Professors, and Assistant Nursing Superintendents with the Health and Family Welfare Department.