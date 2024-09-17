Arunachal Cabinet takes landmark decisions to boost governance and health sector

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday reviewed the 24 action points approved during its first meeting on June 13, immediately after the formation of the new government in the northeastern state. The state cabinet had approved 24 action points during its first meeting, a part of the “Reforms 3.0” journey, aligning with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Arunachal Pradesh.

The 24 action points, the foundational blueprint, laid out during the first cabinet meeting focus on core areas of governance reforms, improving citizens’ quality of life, meeting youth aspirations, and investing in development.

The government had set a clear and ambitious agenda for its first 100 days, aiming for impactful results in these key sectors. The government remains resolute in its mission to bring transformative change and ensure holistic development for the state and its citizens.

The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Monday re-emphasized the need for a whole-government approach for the successful and smooth implementation of these 24 action points, and directed concerned departments to work with rigorous convergence and further leverage technological interventions to ensure 100 percent saturation of all flagship central and state schemes amongst all eligible beneficiaries, a statement from the CMO said.

The cabinet further directed the concerned departments to identify scope for modification in scheme guidelines for ensuring wider coverage of beneficiaries, and to ensure benefits of all schemes reach intended beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner. The cabinet expressed appreciation for the progress made by various departments and emphasized the need for a swift and efficient implementation of the remaining action points to ensure timely delivery of services and reforms.

The departments were directed to expedite their efforts to further streamline governance and development processes, the statement said.

Giving the health sector a major boost, the government in the past eight years has taken a massive health infrastructure upgrade drive and numerous initiatives to achieve affordable, accessible, equitable, and quality health care for people in the state.

To further achieve the unmet requirement of health personnel and create employment opportunities, the cabinet, in its meeting on Monday, considered various proposals submitted by the Health and Family Welfare department to further strengthen health care services in the state through the three main components: prevention, curative, and rehabilitation care services.

The cabinet, while approving the proposal for amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000, gave a positive nod to frame the recruitment rules for Health and Wellbeing Officer and Tutor and recruitment rules for newly created posts of Director of Medical Education and Director of Family Welfare.

As 10 new nursing superintendent posts have been created, the Khandu cabinet also approved the recruitment rules of the nursing superintendent to align with the present needs and job responsibilities of the nursing cadet.

It further approved “Arunachal Pradesh Allied and Health Care Council Rules, 2024.”.

In order to bring more transparency in the selection of meritorious sportspersons and to remove any ambiguity in following the policy guidelines of the union personnel and training (DoPT) department, the cabinet also decided to associate the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) in the selection process.

Accordingly, the cabinet decided to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Rules, 2018. The cabinet further approved the amendment of minimum qualifying marks for recruitment to Group-A, B, and C posts and the common examination scheme (for Group-C posts) Rules 2023. As per reservation policy, 10 percent of Group C posts (direct recruitment) are reserved for ex-servicemen.

Many posts reserved for ex-servicemen are vacant, as on many occasions the candidates belonging to the category do not qualify the minimum qualifying marks fixed by the recruiting agency and state government. To resolve the issue, the cabinet approved the proposal for amendment of minimum qualifying marks for recruitment of ex-servicemen in Group C posts in line with APST candidates and PwD candidates. The proposals for amendment of senior research assistant recruitment rules and framing of recruitment rules to the posts of Deputy Director (Faculty) of Administrative Training Institute got approved by the cabinet during the day.

It also approved amending the public prosecutor, additional public prosecutor, and assistant public prosecutor, Group A, Gazetted (non-ministerial) Rules 2023.

The New Criminal Laws—the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replace the CrPC 1973, the IPC 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act 1872—have come into force with effect from July 1 this year and have necessitated changes in the syllabus for direct recruitment to the post of assistant public prosecutor, hence the amendment. Recruitment rules to the post of subfire officer in the Fire and Emergency Services, Rules 2024 also got the cabinet nod, the statement added.

