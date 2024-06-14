Eight new faces in Meghalaya Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s Cabinet

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The inclusion of eight fresh cabinet ministers in the council of ministers led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu came as a major surprise to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu along with Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Chowna Mein and 10 others were sworn in as council of ministers during a swearing-in programme held at DK Convention Hall on Thursday. Biyuram Wahge, Gabriel D. Wangsu, Kento Jini, Ojing Tasing, Nyato Dukam, Balo Raja, Dasanglu Pul, and PD Sona are the new faces of the council of ministers.

Dasanglu Pul, widow of the former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul has also been inducted as the minister. She is the only woman to be inducted in the BJP led Pema Khandu government.

Honchun Ngandam, Alo Libang and Nakap Nalo, who held Rural Works, Health and Family Welfare and Tourism portfolios respectively in the previous BJP government were denied cabinet berths.

Meanwhile, DCM Chowna Mein, Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung and PHE Minister Wangki Lowang were inducted into the new council of ministers.

Among others, the swearing in programme was attended by the state Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and BJP president J.P. Nadda.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu to be sworn in as Arunachal CM for 3rd term today

Also Watch: