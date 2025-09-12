Arunachal Celebrates Universal Brotherhood Day, Honours Vivekananda’s Ideals

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran, on Thursday emphasised the enduring relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings on unity and brotherhood while addressing the Universal Brotherhood Day celebrations at Ramakrishna Mission at Narottam Nagar in the eastern district.

Calling for harmony in a turbulent world, he praised the discipline and values displayed by students and suggested measures to strengthen admission practices to prioritise students’ holistic growth.

The programme marked the 132nd anniversary of Vivekananda’s historic 1893 Chicago address.

Organised by Ramakrishna Mission, the event was attended by founder and managing trustee of Maharashtra-based Saguna Baug, Chandrasekhar Hari Bhadsavle.

Highlights included a discourse on “My India, the India Eternal,” and prize distribution for painting and academic competitions. A patriotic rendition of Bharat pyara desh humara by students and Swami Achyuteshananda, secretary of the Mission, evoked pride among the gathering.

Bhadsavle, in his address, underlined the importance of agriculture and individual character-building, while reiterating the message of universal brotherhood.

Principal of the school Swami Jneyananda, closed the event by thanking participants and stressing that Vivekananda’s ideals remain crucial in contemporary times.

In the state capital, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) Itanagar, also marked the day with an enthusiastic gathering of around 300 students, 60 teachers, 100 parents, and Karyakartas of the Vivekananda Kendra.

The programme was led by school principal A Krishnan and coordinated by Anjan Purkayastha.

The ceremony followed by the release of the annual magazine Arohi – The Ascent by Itanagar capital region (ICR) superintendent of police (SP) Jummar Basar, along with dignitaries including education officer Reena Didi and Taba Tatup, Prant Pramukh of Karyapadhati.

The principal, in his address, traced the journey of Vivekananda and the inspiration drawn by Eknath Ranade for establishing VKVs.

A student enacted the Chicago speech, while Tatup introduced the Kendra’s mission of “Man-Making and Nation-Building” and elaborated on its women empowerment and youth programmes.

The SP in his address, urged students to live by Swamiji’s motto “Be and Make.

