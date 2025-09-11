CM Pema Khandu felicitates APPSCCE qualifiers, urges them to serve with compassion

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday felicitated 140 candidates who cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024, calling upon them to dedicate themselves to the noble mission of public service with compassion and integrity.

At the felicitation ceremony here, the chief minister congratulated the successful candidates on their achievement and urged them to approach their new responsibilities with humility and a people-first attitude.

The APPSCCE is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group A and Group B posts within the state government.

“We are proud to welcome you into the government and look forward to the positive impact you will make. Congratulations, and may your journey be rewarding,” Khandu said, adding that their success reflected perseverance, relentless effort, and dedication.

The chief minister reminded the appointees that public service was not about power but about responsibility.

“Remember, we are to serve, not to rule. Our duty is to uplift communities, solve problems, and lead with empathy,” he stressed. Khandu expressed special appreciation for the eight disabled candidates who qualified in the competitive examination, describing their success as inspirational.

“Your success is a beacon of hope for many others facing challenges, proving that with hard work, nothing is impossible,” the chief minister said in a post on X. Expressing happiness over the fact that out of the 140 new recruits, 68 were girls, Khandu hailed the ‘girl-power’ of the state.

“Our girls are giving a tough competition to our boys in every field, which is a welcome trend. I congratulate the parents for keeping faith in them and supporting them through their journey,” he said while distributing appointment letters to the candidates at D K Convention Centre here.

This year the government made special arrangements for the recruits such as the mandatory medical tests were conducted at TRIHMS on September 8–9, with provision on September 11 for those unable to attend earlier, document verification and acceptance of appointment letters conducted along with the felicitation ceremony.

Khandu informed the new recruits that a comprehensive combined training programme will begin in the first week of October 2025 at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Naharlagun, followed by attachments in the Civil Secretariat, districts, and exposure visits to premier institutes such as LBSNAA Mussoorie, National Police Academy Hyderabad, ATI Guwahati, and ISTM New Delhi.

