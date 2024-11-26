Arunachal: 'Chalo Loko' celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tirap

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The 56th Nocte Chalo Loko Festival at Khonsa in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh was held on Monday with pomp and gaiety. The people with traditional attire participate in the festival.

The term for the festival used by the Noctes in their dialect “Loku” is derived from “Lofe” (to drive out) and “Rang-Ku” (season). Thus “Loku” literally means to drive out the old season of the year.

It is celebrated in some villages during the month of July/August and in some villages after reaping of Ahu paddy during the month of October/November.

After calculating the digits of the waxing moon, the date for starting the festival is fixed by the village elders. Every Nocte village is echoed by the declaration of the date for celebration of Loku.

Talking to reporters, Ninong Ering, Pasighat MLA and advisor to minister hydro power development in Arunachal Pradesh government said, “It is a rich cultural festival of Nocte tribe and they have showcased the beautiful cultural heritage of the tribe. Keeping the heritage in culture is a big thing and we are proud of this diverse culture”.

Wangling Lowangdong, MLA of Arunachal Pradesh said, “It is colourful festival which showcase the rich cultural diversity. The festival connects people from all cultural diversity. The festival has historical significance and it is a post harvest festival. Noctea people celebrates it with great enthusiasm.”

