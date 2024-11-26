Arunachal Pradesh: Khandu vows to convert Namsai district as centre of excellence

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday assured to develop Namsai district as a centre of learning and excellence with establishment of a Medical College, Nursing College and a Fishery College.

Laying the foundation stone of two projects - augmentation of water supply with a capacity of 7.80 MLD and a multi-sports facility and outdoor stadium, worth Rs 105 crores, the chief minister also announced the establishment of a new convention centre and a football academy in the district. Khandu hailed Namsai as one of the fastest developing districts in the state and lauded the people for supporting the cooperating with the government in executing developmental projects resolving all issues amicably, an official communiqué informed here.

“Kudos to all stakeholders, the hardworking locals, dedicated officers and visionary leadership for making Namsai one of the fastest-developing districts in the state,” the chief minister said.

Khandu drew attention of the people towards the vice of drug consumption, which is prevalent in the district and sought unstinted support from the leaders, elders, community based and students’ organisations in the state government’s fight against the menace.

“We have a wholesome Act in place to tackle substance abuse. But the state government alone cannot fight and win this battle. Proactive role of each member of the society alone can save our youths from this menace,” he said.

Khandu gave the instance of the ongoing Arunachal Rang Mahotsava and asserted that youths of the state have immense talent. The only challenge, he remarked, is to give them the right direction and the right platform to flourish.

