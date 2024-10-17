Arunachal: Chaos Unfolds as Clash Erupts During ANSU Elections in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: The All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) office went up in smoke today as factional clashes erupted among students who said they split into two to protest the alleged election team bias during the electoral process that began today.

Contestants and their supporters claim that the election team was resorting to unfair practices to favor them.

With tensions running high, there were violent clashes between rival groups of supporters and stone-throwing incidents, disrupting the polling process.

The Pakke-Kessang district unit of ANSU had been protesting the election process for the past three days. But after discussions with the Itanagar administration, the ANSU election committee resolved to begin the election process today.

Violence broke out, and stone-pelting took place at the office of the ANSU. According to reports, several people were injured due to this.

District administration officials reached the ANSU office shortly. They appealed to all contestants as well as their supporters to remain calm and allow the election process to go peacefully.

The district administration has warned that strict legal steps would be taken against any disturbance in the public peace and violence in any form.

Simultaneously, the administration has further beefed up prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS, 2023, whereby no person or group of persons carrying any kind of arms, weapons, and sharp tools shall be present in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Earlier this week, District administration led by Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom and Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh met the leaders of All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) and the would-be contestants who are to contest in the soon-to-be held ANSU elections.

This meeting was scheduled on Monday evening in the camp office of IG Park with several issues pertaining to various apprehensions the gathering had over general conference and probable issues that could emerge related to law and order.

Deputy Commissioner Potom noted that for the last three days, administration and the police had been having very active exchanges with each other on matters of law and order, especially in view of the fact that the ANSU general conference was soon to converge on campus.