Arunachal: Child Rapist on the Run for Six Years Captured by Capital Police in Major Breakthrough

ITANAGAR: A big breakthrough has come in for the Capital Police as a six-year-long run from the law is finally caught with the arrest of a child rapist, Rajesh alias Gour Kishor Singh, in Guwahati. A special team of Sub Inspector Samuel Ngupok assisted the three policemen-Constables Sandeep Yadav, Lobsang Gyatslan-and Lady Constable Arty Degu-who caught him. It was also supported by the District Detection Team and functioned directly under the supervision of SP Capital.

The arrest took place at about 2:00 p.m. when, after a highly technical manhunt, Rajesh was finally found and apprehended. He had been wanted in connection with a serious assault case, Itanagar WPS Case No. 49/16, pending since 2016. The charge against Rajesh was framed under Section 376(2)(i) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping a minor girl. The case is presently standing before the Special Judge (POCSO) in Yupia.

The fugitive had been arrested in 2015 but had gone free on bail. In 2018, he absconded and has ever since managed to avoid trial. His operations kept the public in tenterhooks, with increasing pressure mounting on the police to track him down. The latest results came after a combination of technical surveillance and human intelligence pursued by the Capital Police Team traced out his movements and finally closed in on him.

The arrest is another big feather in the cap of the Capital Police Special Team, which has registered its second major success within a few months. The capture of Rajesh had come close on the heels of an equally sensational arrest in the capital when notorious fugitive Majibur Rahman was arrested after being on the run for 11 years. Rahman, serving his sentence in Jully Jail for the gruesome rape and murder of two sisters in Akashdeep, Itanagar, had escaped. Although his capture had been hailed as a major victory, it was recent efforts by the team to bring Rajesh to book that sealed its reputation in cracking long-standing cases.

The arrest of Rajesh finally gave Capital Police an opportunity to deliver justice to the victim and her family that was due long, long time. At the same time, arrest of Rajesh was simultaneously a warning for all other absconding accused: howsoever long one runs, the Capital Police will ultimately catch up.