Arunachal Civil Society expresses gratitude to state government

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) has expressed gratitude to the State government for issuing notification, directing the private B. Ed Colleges and universities within the state to follow the uniform annual rate for pursuing the educational course.

The department of education, through the notification, notified the mandatory fixed rate, not exceeding Rs. 90,000 annually for admission for the session 2024-25. It also directed the private colleges and universities to maintain the terms and conditions of UGC/NCTE in the appointment of teachers.

Addressing the media at the press club here on Tuesday, ACS General Secretary Narang Chatung said that the non-compliance of the notification by the respective colleges and universities will be treated as violation of Supreme Court order. Also, anyone found violating the conditions, the matter will be dealt under various sections of Arunachal Pradesh Colleges and other institutions of higher education (Establishment and Regulations) Act, 2010.

He said that the ACS has been raising the issue prevailing in the state for a year. Due to the high price of annual admission fees in the colleges and universities, the students had to face huge problems. The annual fees in most of the colleges and universities was above Rs. 1 lakhs.

“With repeated submission of representation and approach to the State government, finally after 6 months of hardship, the matter has been addressed,” he said, acknowledging the effort from Commissioner of Education department Amjad Tak.

He said that the annual rate was Rs. 70,000 in the notification issued in the year 2016. However, with the intervention of the ACS, the minimal price of Rs. 20,000 has been increased by making it to Rs. 90,000 as of new notification.

The ACS also had raised concern over the issuance of loan to the Non-APST by the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (APSCABL).

Highlighting the matter, he said that the officials had informed the ACS that the loan was granted before the crash of the bank. However, today, the bank is adhering to the guidelines of the RBI, and is not providing any loan as such to the non-APST.

He also informed that the ACS will soon raise many serious matters relating to health in the state after completion of general elections and subsequently with the formation of a new government in the state.

