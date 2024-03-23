Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu files nominations from Mukto LAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday filed his nominations for the April 19 Assembly polls in the state.

Khandu would contest from the Mukto constituency in Tawang district, bordering China, as a BJP nominee.

The Chief Minister filed his papers at the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) office at Jang, in the district, in the presence of his supporters, his cabinet colleagues Home Minister Bamang Felix and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu, and the chairperson of the department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA), Jambey Wangdi.

"It was a special day as I filed my nomination paper as a candidate for the 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly constituency. I am humbled by the overwhelming support and encouragement from all corners," Khandu posted in X.

The chief minister, while interacting with the people after filing papers, assured his commitment to the all-round development of his constituency as well as the state as a whole.

"I am committed to working tirelessly for the welfare and progress of every citizen, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met. Gratitude for your trust and support," he said in another post.

I am happy to be among well-wishers, friends, and family members. I had an interaction today with public leaders and well-wishers at Jang after filing my nominations for the upcoming Assembly election, the chief minister added. Arunachal Pradesh will go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the first phase on April 19. The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member Assembly. The term of the present assembly ends on June 2.

The counting of votes for Assembly polls would be held on June 2 and for Lok Sabha polls on June 4, respectively.

The BJP has declared candidates for all the assembly seats, while Congress has declared the names of 34 candidates, and the NCP so far declared 17 candidates to contest in the assembly polls.

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP bagged 41 seats, the JD (U) won seven seats, the NPP won five seats, the Congress secured four seats, the PPA won one seat, and two independent candidates also won.

The ruling party had also won both Lok Sabha seats in the last election.

