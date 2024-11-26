Arunachal: Clashes Erupt in Itanagar During ANSU Election Vote Counting; 10 Arrested

ITANAGAR: Arunachal's Itanagar police arrested ten people on November 24, following clashes that erupted during the vote counting for the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) elections.
The Superintendent of Police (Capital), Rohit Rajbir Singh, informed that the clashes broke out between supporters of two candidates at Siddhartha Hall in the city during the counting of votes around 9 pm on November 25.
He said, "Sharp weapons and lathis were used in the clashes that left five people injured. The situation got worse when gunfire was reported from both sides."
The SP said, "The clashes between the rival groups resumed at hospitals, forcing injured people to flee, further adding that two live rounds and one spent shell (KF 7.65) were recovered from where the crowd was fired upon."
"An FIR was registered at the Itanagar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act. The situation at Siddhartha Hall is under control, and counting votes is going on. Efforts were underway to identify those who were involved in firings," he stated.
The apex students' body of the Nyishi community is active in Papum Pare, East Kameng, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Pakke Kessang, Keyi Panyor, Kamle, and parts of Upper Subansiri districts.
