Arunachal: Clashes Erupt in Itanagar During ANSU Election Vote Counting; 10 Arrested

ITANAGAR: Arunachal's Itanagar police arrested ten people on November 24, following clashes that erupted during the vote counting for the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) elections.

The Superintendent of Police (Capital), Rohit Rajbir Singh, informed that the clashes broke out between supporters of two candidates at Siddhartha Hall in the city during the counting of votes around 9 pm on November 25.

He said, "Sharp weapons and lathis were used in the clashes that left five people injured. The situation got worse when gunfire was reported from both sides."