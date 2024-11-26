Arunachal Pradesh: Community Seeks Justice for East Kameng District Hospital Tragedy

EAST KAMENG: Recently, a tragic incident occurred at East Kameng District Hospital in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh. Four persons lost their lives when 42-year-old Nikam Sangbia went on a violent spree on November 14, attacking victims with a dao. Those killed included his wife, his two-year-old daughter, and two more.

The case eventuated when the police received information that the assault had been committed at the hospital. A team led by Inspector Minli Geyi rushed to the scene, where they found the accused attempting to flee. Sangbia resisted arrest and even attacked Inspector Geyi.

Displaying remarkable courage, Constable Jimkam Khomrang from Seppa Police Station lunged at Sangbia, pinning him to the ground. Other officers quickly joined in, subduing and arresting the assailant. Speaking to the press, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamdam Sikom commended the officers’ swift action, emphasizing that it had likely saved many lives.

The preliminary investigations appear to indicate that the attack had its roots in a domestic dispute. Sangbia said he was unemployed and finding life extremely hard since his first marriage failed, had fallen out with his wife, Tade Sangbia. On the day of the event, he had battered her at home and then taken her to hospital, where the assault gained momentum.

SP Sikom stated that Sangbia killed his wife first, and then attacked their two-year-old daughter, Mekhya Sangbia. Two others were killed - a chowkidar, Fei Beyong, and an attendant, Paka Welly Tallang - in the attack. Six people, including Inspector Geyi, were injured. While four had minor injuries, the seriously injured have been referred to hospitals outside Seppa.

The police have already initiated a thorough investigation while collecting forensic evidence, and it awaits the lab results. SP Sikom stated that Sangbia is cooperating with the authorities in the course of the probe.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the district, and local organizations and residents have been coming together to honor the victims. The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) held a silent candlelight march in Seppa on November 16.

It was a march of somber tribute to the deceased and a call for justice and peace in the community. EKSWCO urged the residents to unite in healing the district's emotional wounds and prevent such tragedies in the future.

This traumatic incident leaves a big scar on the community, and it shows the need for awareness and support systems for mental health. Investigations into the incident will continue, and answers to the cause that led to this tragedy must be given to the victims, providing them justice. However, hope in the aspect of police officers showing resilience to finish their duty and the solidarity shown by the public in such dire times provides much comfort during the sad moments.