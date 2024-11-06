Arunachal: Classes Remain Suspended At NIT After Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Student

ITANAGAR: Regular classes at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Arunachal Pradesh have been suspended for over 10 days after a sexual harassment case against a student came to light.
The alleged incident occurred on October 26, when a BTech student molested his batch-mate while working on a project. The educational institute has expelled the sexual offender for committing this heinous crime.
According to the agitated students, the institute had asked the victim not to file any police complaint against the accused and assured her to come up with a solution.
In addition to forming an internal complaints committee, the institute rusticated the molester but failed to register any police complaint against him, which enraged the students.
Disturbed by the institute's reluctance to escalate this matter, the victim filed a formal complaint against the accused at the Women's Police Station, Itanagar, while the accused has returned to his hometown following his expulsion from the institute.
Itanagar WPS officer-in-charge Rina Sonam informed that the case was registered on Saturday and that the police team has launched an investigation to uncover further details.
While stating that the alleged sexual harassment of a student at NIT, Jote, is “deeply concerning”, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) yesterday urged the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into the matter to ensure justice is served.
