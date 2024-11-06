Arunachal: Classes Remain Suspended At NIT After Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Student

ITANAGAR: Regular classes at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Arunachal Pradesh have been suspended for over 10 days after a sexual harassment case against a student came to light.

The alleged incident occurred on October 26, when a BTech student molested his batch-mate while working on a project. The educational institute has expelled the sexual offender for committing this heinous crime.

According to the agitated students, the institute had asked the victim not to file any police complaint against the accused and assured her to come up with a solution.

In addition to forming an internal complaints committee, the institute rusticated the molester but failed to register any police complaint against him, which enraged the students.