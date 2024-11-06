Arunachal Pradesh: Rs 100 Crore Allocated For Infrastructure Projects In State

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein visited Parshuram Kund in Lohit district to inspect the Riverfront Development Site and review various infrastructure projects, including the guest house, lodge for pilgrims and other existing structures.
He informed that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has allocated a fund of Rs 50 crore for infrastructure projects, with the DoNER ministry pouring in an additional Rs 50 crore for the same.
The ongoing developmental efforts aim to convert Parshuram Kund into one of the biggest pilgrimage centers of the Northeastern region.
The Arunachal Deputy CM also conducted a meeting to take stock of the preparation for the upcoming Parshuram Kund Mela 2025.
MLA Tezu and Advisor, Dr. Mohesh Chai, ADC Wakro and other concerned stakeholders were also present during this meeting.
Mein stressed upon the significance of successfully organizing the Parshuram Kund Mela, urging the organizers to ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience for lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the sacred site during the festivities.
He also asked the District Administration and the Parshuram Kund Development Trust to arrange accommodation for at least 2,000 people per night throughout the Mela.
Mein also demanded that the Parshuram Kund Development Trust be provided with a fund of Rs 50 lakhs for the effective management of the religious event.