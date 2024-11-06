Arunachal Pradesh: Rs 100 Crore Allocated For Infrastructure Projects In State

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein visited Parshuram Kund in Lohit district to inspect the Riverfront Development Site and review various infrastructure projects, including the guest house, lodge for pilgrims and other existing structures.

He informed that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has allocated a fund of Rs 50 crore for infrastructure projects, with the DoNER ministry pouring in an additional Rs 50 crore for the same.

The ongoing developmental efforts aim to convert Parshuram Kund into one of the biggest pilgrimage centers of the Northeastern region.

The Arunachal Deputy CM also conducted a meeting to take stock of the preparation for the upcoming Parshuram Kund Mela 2025.