Arunachal CM Demands Tougher ILP System to Protect State Borders

ITANAGAR: In an effort to strengthen the security and preserve the cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took steps on Monday to reinforce the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

The ILP is a regulation that requires non-Arunachal Pradesh residents to get official permission before entering the state, and it's considered essential for safeguarding the indigenous population.

In a high-level meeting with senior government officials and leaders from the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Khandu emphasized the need to tighten the ILP system.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the ILP helps prevent illegal entry and extended stays of non-local migrants, which could threaten the state's cultural and demographic balance.