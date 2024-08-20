Arunachal CM Demands Tougher ILP System to Protect State Borders

ITANAGAR: In an effort to strengthen the security and preserve the cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took steps on Monday to reinforce the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.
The ILP is a regulation that requires non-Arunachal Pradesh residents to get official permission before entering the state, and it's considered essential for safeguarding the indigenous population.
In a high-level meeting with senior government officials and leaders from the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Khandu emphasized the need to tighten the ILP system.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the ILP helps prevent illegal entry and extended stays of non-local migrants, which could threaten the state's cultural and demographic balance.
A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) highlighted the government's commitment to protecting the rights and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous tribes by limiting outside influences.
Khandu mentioned that while the government has started improving the ILP system, working with important partners, especially the AAPSU, is crucial for making the system effective.
AAPSU, led by its president Dozi Tana Tara, shared a detailed survey and recommendations for improving the ILP system.
Their PowerPoint presentation focused on important areas for reform, such as better monitoring and verification, particularly in the 12 border districts of Arunachal Pradesh that are adjacent to Assam.
The students' union also called on the state government to suspend the electronic ILP (e-ILP) system due to concerns about the current crisis in neighboring Bangladesh, which has raised the risk of uncontrolled cross-border movement.
AAPSU argued that the current e-ILP system lacks proper oversight, making it prone to misuse.
To address these issues, they suggested centralizing ILP issuance under one department to improve oversight and simplify record-keeping. They also recommended digitizing ILP records to keep track of permits and traveler movements more effectively.
Additionally, they called for the establishment of a dedicated department to manage and oversee the ILP system, ensuring consistent and efficient processing.
The Inner Line Permit (ILP) is a travel document needed for Indian citizens who want to visit protected or restricted areas like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.
Created under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873, the ILP is designed to protect the rights of indigenous communities by controlling the number of outsiders entering these areas.
As the Arunachal Pradesh government reviews these proposals, the goal is to maintain the state's unique cultural identity while ensuring that the ILP system effectively meets its objectives today.
ALSO WATCH: