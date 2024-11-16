Arunachal CM Discusses Prospects Of Exploring New Initiatives With US Delegation

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held discussions with Walter Russell Mead and a delegation from the United States to focus on exploring potential initiatives for the northeastern state.

The meeting sought to figure out avenues for collaboration in various sectors that could foster growth and development in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh.

CM Khandu emphasized the tremendous potential of the state, saying that the delegation will be able to experience the unique tribal culture and the breathtaking scenery of the state's mountainous terrain during their upcoming visit.

The Arunachal CM also stressed upon the significance of deepening ties with global partners, which will play a crucial part in creating new opportunities for the state.