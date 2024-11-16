Arunachal Governor Highlights Tribal Communities’ Role in Nation-Building

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday underlined the critical role of tribal communities in nation-building, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and recognition of their rights, culture, and self-governance.

Speaking at the fourth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which commemorates the birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Governor stressed that engaging tribal communities as active partners in development strengthens the nation by leveraging their resilience, knowledge, and unique strengths.

Parnaik praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for inclusive development and expressed confidence that this day would inspire citizens to contribute to the fields of education, health, employment, entrepreneurship, and livelihood opportunities for tribal communities.

He also highlighted the importance of technocrats and businesses in preserving tribal art, culture, heritage, languages, and dialects, ensuring these rich traditions are celebrated and sustained.

The governor elaborated on the vital role tribal communities’ play in shaping the nation’s identity. He noted that their preservation of cultural heritage, support for social cohesion, and contributions to economic and political processes enrich the country’s diversity.

“Tribal communities maintain unique languages, customs, art, music, and sustainable practices, which not only add to India’s cultural wealth but also offer innovative solutions in areas such as agriculture, medicine, and environmental conservation,” he pointed out.

Parnaik emphasized that the communal values of tribal societies in Arunachal Pradesh, including mutual support, respect for elders, and collective decision-making, foster unity and stability.

“These principles are essential for building a harmonious and progressive society. Mechanisms like Kebang, used for conflict resolution within tribal groups which, offer lessons for national peace-building frameworks,” he added.

Despite their significant contributions, the governor acknowledged that many tribal communities continue to face challenges such as social discrimination, poverty, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to education.

He stressed on the need for inclusive policies, investments, and partnerships to address these issues, enabling tribal communities to further contribute to national progress. Parnaik also drew attention to the importance of highlighting and preserving tribal heritage. He stated that Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas provides an opportunity to celebrate traditional crafts, textiles, and art forms, which boost economic opportunities for artisans and small businesses. By showcasing tribal culture, regions can attract tourism, generating economic benefits while promoting their unique identity. For the first time since independence, the nation is recognizing and celebrating the art, culture, and history of tribal societies on such a large scale, he said.

The governor also paid rich tributes to Birsa Munda, a revered tribal leader from the Munda tribe of the Chhota Nagpur Plateau, describing him as a freedom fighter, people’s leader, and national hero.

“Munda fought tirelessly for the rights of tribal communities, advocating for the preservation of their faith, culture, and traditions. He inspired his followers to reconnect with their roots and uphold tribal values, becoming a symbol of resilience and pride for tribal societies. His efforts during the British colonial era motivated many others to fight for their rights and freedom,” Parnaik pointed out.

“Birsa Munda’s vision and legacy remind us of the strength and spirit of India’s tribal communities,” Parnaik said, calling on people to honour the contributions of all tribal freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence.

The governor urged the people, particularly tribal communities, to actively participate in the nation-building process. While emphasizing that observing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is more than just a celebration as it is an opportunity to acknowledge, support, and uplift tribal communities by recognizing their history, struggles, and contributions. This day, he said, serves as a step toward creating a more inclusive society, celebrating India’s diversity, and inspiring future generations to uphold justice, unity, and pride in the country’s indigenous heritage.

