Arunachal CM Hails Centre For Boosting Telecom Infrastructure In State

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed appreciation and gratitude to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Union Ministry of Communications for their exceptional efforts in upgrading telecom infrastructure across the state.
Bharatnet and the Universal Service Obligation Fund’s (USOF) major role in expanding 4G connectivity to even the most remotest parts of Arunachal Pradesh were highlighted by CM Pema Khandu.
The Arunachal CM attended the IT Minister's conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Other distinguished dignitaries present in this event included the likes of Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.
After attending the conference, Khandu shared an official post on X: “This improved connectivity has not only benefited our residents but also strengthened communication networks for our security forces in these sensitive regions.”
CM Khandu also emphasized the administration's determination to close the digital divide and ensure that every citizen of Arunachal Pradesh has access to reliable telecom services.
However, he admitted that some challenges still remain, particularly in rural and border areas, but assured that the state government is fully committed to overcome these obstacles.
