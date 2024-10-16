Arunachal CM Hails Centre For Boosting Telecom Infrastructure In State

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed appreciation and gratitude to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Union Ministry of Communications for their exceptional efforts in upgrading telecom infrastructure across the state.

Bharatnet and the Universal Service Obligation Fund’s (USOF) major role in expanding 4G connectivity to even the most remotest parts of Arunachal Pradesh were highlighted by CM Pema Khandu.

The Arunachal CM attended the IT Minister's conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Other distinguished dignitaries present in this event included the likes of Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.