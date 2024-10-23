Arunachal: Speeding Train Kills Elephant In Doimukh

DOIMUKH: In a tragic incident, an elephant was killed after being hit by a train in Ranga De-Reserve within the Durpong-Doimukh Elephant Corridor on Sunday evening.

The Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express rammed into the elephant at around 6:50 pm as the tusker attempted to cross the railway tracks. The elephant was fatally struck by the speeding train which dragged it for over 100 meters.

It may be noted that the area sees frequent elephant movement and this incident has once again raised serious concerns regarding the safety of wildlife along railway corridors.