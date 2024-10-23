Arunachal: Speeding Train Kills Elephant In Doimukh

DOIMUKH: In a tragic incident, an elephant was killed after being hit by a train in Ranga De-Reserve within the Durpong-Doimukh Elephant Corridor on Sunday evening.
The Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express rammed into the elephant at around 6:50 pm as the tusker attempted to cross the railway tracks. The elephant was fatally struck by the speeding train which dragged it for over 100 meters.
It may be noted that the area sees frequent elephant movement and this incident has once again raised serious concerns regarding the safety of wildlife along railway corridors.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, artificial intelligence-based technology prevented a train from colliding with a herd of wild elephants in the state of Assam. The incident took place on Wednesday.
An alert generated by the Artificial Intelligence-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) used by the NFR prevented a possible collusion between a train and a herd of arround 60 elephants.
The incident involved Train Number 15959 Kamrup Express from Guwahati towards Lumding on Wednesday. At around 8:37 PM, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes between Habaipur and Lamsakhang stations, when the train approached km 166/8 – 167/0.