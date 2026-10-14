Arunachal CM Khandu agrees in principle to reduce forces, withdraw FIRs in Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has agreed in principle to reduce security deployment in the Siang Valley and withdraw FIRs against people in connection with protests over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), as the state government seeks to ease tensions and facilitate dialogue.

Khandu announced the decision after meeting representatives of the Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) and the Adi Students' Union (AdiSU). He said the government remained committed to dialogue, consent and finding a constructive way forward.

The two organisations had sought his intervention to reduce security deployment in the valley and withdraw FIRs. Khandu described the proposals as confidence-building measures and expressed hope that the organisations would help create an atmosphere of trust.

The development comes amid opposition from sections of the Adi community to the pre-feasibility report for the proposed hydropower project. The deployment of security personnel to facilitate preparatory work has further heightened tensions between the government and local residents.

The proposed SUMP, envisaged to have a capacity of around 11,200 MW, is being promoted by the government for hydropower generation, water storage and flood moderation. The state government has also cited its strategic importance in view of China's hydropower development upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, which enters India as the Siang.

The government has maintained that the ongoing pre-feasibility exercise is intended to assess the project's viability and does not constitute final approval for construction. It has said public consultations and assessments would be required before a final decision is taken.

Also Read: Meghalaya Cabinet approves winding up of Cherra Cement Limited