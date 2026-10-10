Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to Address Adi Groups' Concerns on Siang Project Impact

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has convened a meeting with representatives of the ABK Youth Wing (ABKYW) and the Adi Students' Union (AdiSU Apex) on October 13 to discuss concerns over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). According to a notice issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Friday, the meeting will be held at Khandu's office in Niti Vihar, Itanagar.

The meeting follows a joint press conference held by the two organisations at the Pasighat Press Club on October 3, where they raised concerns over the proposed project and called for issues to be addressed before it moves forward.

The proposed project on the Siang river is expected to support hydropower generation and water management, besides contributing to India's strategic preparedness in the region. However, villagers and sections of local communities have expressed concerns over its potential impact on land, livelihoods, settlements and the environment. The October 13 meeting will provide an opportunity for the organisations to present their concerns directly to the Chief Minister. The notice has asked the presidents of both organisations to attend with their respective delegations and submit the names of their representatives in advance.

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