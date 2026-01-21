Arunachal: CM Khandu congratulates Nitin Nabin on becoming BJP national president

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday congratulated former Bihar minister Nitin Nabin on being elected National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Nabin, 45, a five-time MLA from Bihar, was elected unopposed, becoming the youngest-ever BJP president at a time when the party is gearing up for crucial state elections.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin Ji on being elected National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Khandu said in a post on X. Expressing confidence in Nabin's leadership, the chief minister said, "Your dedication to the organization, efficiency in work, and visionary thinking will further strengthen the party. Under your leadership, the BJP will reach new heights on the path of public service, nation-building and good governance."

He also extended his "very best wishes" to Nabin as he assumes the responsibility.

Nabin was formally declared BJP national president on Tuesday, succeeding J P Nadda. BJP organizational polls Returning Officer K Laxman announced the results and handed over the certificate of election. The leadership transition was witnessed at the BJP headquarters by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior leaders including Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari.

With his election, Nabin becomes the 12th president of the BJP, which was founded in 1980. Known for his low-profile and unassuming style, he had earlier resigned as Bihar's minister for law and justice, urban development and housing after being appointed BJP working president on December 14 last year.

Also read: Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as New BJP National President