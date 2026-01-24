Arunachal: CM Khandu & Dy CM Mein Pay Tribute to Netaji Bose on Parakram Diwas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein on Friday paid glowing tributes to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, commemorating his birth anniversary.

Remembering Netaji as one of the tallest icons of India's freedom struggle, Khandu described the day as a powerful reminder of the values that shaped the nation's destiny.

"Today's day is a symbol of valour, self-respect, and sacrifice in the history of India," the chief minister said in a post on X. Paying homage to the founder of the Azad Hind Fauj, he said, "On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, on the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, founder of the Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ji, we pay our utmost respects to him." "May Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose live forever. Jai Hind!" Khandu added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also joined the nation in remembering Netaji, hailing him as an enduring source of inspiration for generations of Indians.

"On Parakram Diwas, we pay our heartfelt tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a towering symbol of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism," Mein said in a social media post.

