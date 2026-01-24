Pangsau Pass a symbol of peace and shared heritage: Arunachal Dy CM Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Pangsau Pass, once a crucial World War II lifeline, now stands as a symbol of peace, friendship and shared heritage, with strong potential to become a hub for heritage, adventure and experiential tourism.

Addressing the concluding day of the 10th Pangsau Pass International Festival at Nampong in Changlang district, Mein emphasized remembering the sacrifices made during the construction of the historic Stilwell (Ledo) Road and called for documenting and honouring the unsung heroes who lost their lives under extreme conditions.

Mein participated in a Vintage Willys Jeep Rally from Namsai to Pangsau Pass along the Old Ledo Road, describing the journey as historic and emotional. He recalled that his grandfather, Chow Chali Mein, had travelled the same route in Willys Jeeps after World War II to bring family members back from present-day Myanmar.

The rally passed key World War II landmarks, highlighting the role of Willys Jeeps in wartime logistics. Mein also thanked the 10th Assam Rifles for their hospitality and interacted with Myanmar officials, underscoring the festival's cross-border significance.

At Jairampur, he inaugurated a World War II Cemetery, unveiled the "Wall of the Forgotten Theatre - World War II", visited the upgraded World War II Museum, and paid tribute to Sepoy Lamtu Tikhak of the 7th Assam Rifles.

Mein highlighted the contributions of local tribal communities and elephants in building the Stilwell Road, noting many lives were lost to disease, harsh terrain and enemy fire. He said the festival celebrates shared history and cultural unity among India, Myanmar and Southeast Asia, and has strong potential for global heritage tourism.

Reiterating his push for reopening the Old Ledo Road and operationalizing the integrated check post at Pangsau Pass, Mein said initiatives such as jeep rallies, museums and trekking routes are transforming the region into an adventure and heritage tourism destination, creating new economic opportunities for locals.

"From sacrifice to celebration, Pangsau Pass reminds us that our past shapes our path to peace and progress," he said.

