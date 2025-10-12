Arunachal: CM Khandu lauds Centre for choosing Anjaw to pilot Dhan-Dhanya model

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday lauded the central government for selecting Anjaw district as the pioneer for implementing the Dhan-Dhanya convergence model in the frontier state, under the newly launched PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana.

He describes the scheme as a transformative step to strengthen the state’s agricultural framework through coordinated efforts.

In a social media post Khandu said the people of Arunachal Pradesh had the privilege to witness the launch of Rs 42,000 crore worth of agricultural projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which include the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in pulses, along with over 1,100 new projects in agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and food processing sectors.

“The Dhan-Dhanya platform is a convergence model designed to integrate multiple schemes from different sectors into a single coordinated framework, helping districts identify challenges and implement solutions collectively,” Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister said the Anjaw district initiative would serve as a model for convergence and innovation in agriculture, with plans to expand it across all districts of the state.

“This platform will integrate multiple schemes, identify problems, and work collectively to strengthen agriculture,” Khandu added, expressing optimism that the model would ‘set a new benchmark for agricultural growth in Arunachal Pradesh’.

