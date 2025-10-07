Arunachal’s first commercial coal mining project inaugurated

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The long-awaited Namchik-Namphuk coal mine, Arunachal Pradesh’s first legal private commercial coal project, was inaugurated on Monday by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, marking a historic milestone in the state’s industrial development. The ceremony also featured the formal handover of the mining lease and a ceremonial flag-off, described as the beginning of a new era in Arunachal’s resource-driven economic growth.

Calling the project a “historic leap” for the state’s formal coal industry, Reddy said the mine would boost economic activity in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision.

The minister said the mine, with estimated reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, is expected to generate over Rs 100 crore in annual revenue for the frontier state.

Reddy informed that all statutory and environmental clearances had been obtained, adding that proceeds from the mine, including premiums, royalties, and contributions to the District Mineral Fund, would directly benefit both the state and local communities. He emphasized that mining operations would be carried out scientifically and assured that any local concerns would be resolved through collaboration.

“Without the North East, India cannot develop,” Reddy remarked, underlining that coal remains the backbone of India’s energy supply, accounting for nearly 74 per cent of electricity generation.

The minister further stated that the Centre has invested nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in the North East over the past decade to enhance connectivity and infrastructure.

Describing the occasion as a “historic day for Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said that with the Bhoomi Puja and inauguration of the Namchik-Namphuk Central Coal Block at Longtom under Kharsang subdivision, the state had proudly commenced its first-ever commercial coal mining operation.

“The coal block will be a major contributor to our state’s exchequer, strengthening the foundation of Arunachal’s economy. This project will create local jobs, build new livelihoods, and spur economic activity across the region,” Khandu stated. The chief minister recalled that coal in the area was first discovered in 1865 during British explorations, but mining activities were halted after the 1996 closure of the North Eastern Coalfields units.

“This marks the formal resurrection of coal mining in Arunachal,” Khandu said, adding that the MoU with the operator includes CSR commitments for education, health, and employment for local villagers.

“A state’s resources must turn into revenue. I believe decentralisation of power is key,” the chief minister added, noting that five more mineral blocks have already been tendered for future exploration.

Khandu further highlighted that Arunachal, once known only as India’s easternmost frontier, is now rapidly emerging as a development hub under the Modi government.

He mentioned that the upcoming 2,500-km Frontier Highway and the Vibrant Villages Programme (Phase-II) in eastern Arunachal will further strengthen connectivity and border-area growth.

Mahalaxmi Group chairman Naveen Singhal, whose company operates the mine, said the group plans to establish coal-based allied industries in the region to generate employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, especially for the youth.

Singhal announced that 25 percent of the mine’s profits would be donated for youth welfare initiatives in memory of his late father.

