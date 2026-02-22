Arunachal: CM Khandu, Mein call for pride and preservation of mother tongues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday called upon the people of the state to take pride in their mother tongues and renew their commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous languages, describing them as the soul of identity and the foundation of cultural heritage.

On the occasion of international mother language day, Khandu emphasized the deep connection between language and identity.

"On International Mother Language Day, we honour our mother tongues, the soul of our identity," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"Every language carry history, wisdom, and a unique way of seeing the world. When a language fades, a culture fades with it," he said. Calling for collective responsibility in safeguarding linguistic heritage, Khandu urged citizens to actively nurture their native languages.

"Let us speak, preserve, and pass on our languages with pride. Because language is memory. Language is identity," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mein highlighted the linguistic richness of Arunachal Pradesh and its cultural significance.

"Our mother languages are the soul of our identity and the foundation of our cultural heritage," the deputy chief minister said in a social media post.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, the rich diversity of indigenous languages reflects the strength of our traditions and the wisdom passed down through generations," he observed.

Stressing the need for sustained efforts to protect linguistic diversity, Mein called for renewed commitment from the people.

"Let us take pride in our linguistic heritage and renew our collective commitment to preserving, promoting, and celebrating every mother tongue," he added.

