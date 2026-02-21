Hydropower to drive Arunachal’s next growth leap: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said hydropower will anchor the state’s next phase of economic transformation, with nearly 19 GW of new projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore set to take off in the coming years, generating massive revenue, employment and long-term energy security. Addressing the Statehood Day celebrations at IG Park, Khandu said that the state government had already declared 2025–2035 as the ‘Decade of Hydropower’ and underscored the sector’s central role in shaping Arunachal’s future.

“Currently, 1.2 GW of projects are operational and 4.8 GW is under construction. The 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Project is slated for completion by this year, while the 2,880 MW Dibang Project is targeted for 2032,” he said.

The chief minister disclosed that the upcoming projects are expected to generate Rs 4,000 crore annually in free power, Rs 750 crore in Local Area Development Funds, Rs 4,000 crore in dividends, besides creating over 30,000 direct and 16,000 indirect jobs.

The state has also secured a 26 percent equity share in hydropower projects, with the Centre investing on its behalf.

Highlighting growing public support, Khandu thanked the Nyishi community for welcoming hydropower projects, particularly during public hearings for the Kamle hydroelectric project across Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts. He called for a positive outlook across communities to responsibly tap the state’s vast natural resources.

He urged citizens to pledge towards building a developed, self-reliant, green and globally competitive Arunachal Pradesh.

