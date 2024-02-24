Arunachal: CM Khandu Opens Sela Tunnel Early To Rescue Stranded Tourist

ITANAGAR: Aiming to rescue the stranded tourists and citizens, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took a remarkable step by opening the Sela Tunnel ahead of its inauguration.

The region has been experiencing harsh snowstorms for the past few days which resulted in hundreds of people being stranded in high-altitude areas such as Tawang.

It is also reported that a warning of an avalanche has also been made due to the severe snowstorm.

Responding to the crisis, the chief minister ordered the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to open the under-construction tunnel for the safety of the public.