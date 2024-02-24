Meghalaya: Police Probes Reports of Garo National Liberation Army Revival

SHILLONG: Meghalaya police have initiated an investigation regarding a press release that surfaced on social media claiming the re-emergence of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) in Garo Hills.

The release, which is being circulated widely, was reportedly signed by Goera Pantora Sangma who claimed to be the chairperson of the newly formed group.

According to the release, the GNLA was re-constructed on February 7, 2023, to eradicate corruption and implement a scheme for the poor in the region.

On Friday, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister for Home (police) Prestone Tynsong, assured that the police are well prepared to prevent any resurgence of the disbanded group in Garo Hills and other parts of the state.