Arunachal: CM Khandu praises Pradhan's contribution after resignation as Education Minister

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday lauded former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his contribution to the education sector and nation-building following his resignation from the post.

In a post on X, Khandu said Pradhan's tenure was marked by dedication to students, institutional reforms and efforts to strengthen the country's education system. He said Pradhan's journey from student activism to leading the Education Ministry reflected his understanding of the aspirations and challenges of young Indians.

The chief minister said heading the education sector required balancing diverse expectations while keeping the interests of students, parents and teachers at the centre of policymaking. He added that Pradhan had discharged those responsibilities with dedication and conviction. Khandu thanked Pradhan for his years of public service, his commitment to students and his contribution to nation-building, and wished him good health and success.

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