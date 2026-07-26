Cockroach Janata Party calls off protest as Centre agrees to demands

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after the Centre accepted its key demands following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The decision follows a joint press conference in the national capital where Union Health Minister JP Nadda, along with representatives of the CJP, met.

Announcing the decision, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the government had agreed to withdraw all police cases filed against protesting students, provide written confirmation of the FIR withdrawals, and ensure the highest possible compensation for families of students who died in incidents linked to the alleged paper leak controversy.

CJP leaders urged protesters to end the agitation, saying the government's assurances addressed all the demands raised during the protest. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has already resigned, which was one of the key demands of CJP.

Speaking on behalf of the Cockroach Janata Party, Saurav Das urged the students to withdraw their protest and return home. He said the government had accepted all the demands raised by the agitators, and there was no further reason to continue the sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

The protest, which had drawn attention for several days, centred on issues arising from alleged paper leaks and the subsequent action taken against students who raised their voices. Protesters had demanded not only the quashing of cases filed against them but also adequate financial support for families of those who died in connection with the controversy.

Nadda said that the written assurance on FIR withdrawals would be issued shortly, and compensation mechanisms would be worked out to provide the highest feasible relief. Nadda emphasised that the government was committed to addressing the concerns of the student community.

He noted that the decision to accept the three demands reflected a willingness to resolve the matter through dialogue rather than prolonged confrontation.

Das, in his remarks, appealed for calm and requested students to accept the government's assurances in "good faith" and disperse peacefully.

With the formal acceptance of the demands now on record, organisers and party representatives expressed hope that the agitation would conclude without further escalation. Students present at the venue were expected to discuss the development among themselves before deciding on the next course of action. (IANS)

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