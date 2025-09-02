Arunachal CM Khandu promises jobs, development from Dibang Multipurpose project

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) in Lower Dibang Valley will go far beyond electricity generation, promising employment, development funds and new opportunities for the people of the state.

In a post on X following his visit to the project site at Munli, Khandu wrote, "Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive about Rs 700 crore every year in free power from the 2880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project alone."

The chief minister added, "More than the megawatts, the project is about jobs for our youth, funds for local development, and new opportunities in tourism and business. It's about making sure that the people of Dibang and across Arunachal feel the impact of growth in their daily lives."

Khandu inspected preparatory works at the site along with NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Singh. He said the interactions with engineers and workers reflected the "commitment to finish this project by 2032."

Khandu, who was accompanied by BJP state President Kaling Moyong, Minister Dasanglu Pul, and MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Puinnyo Apum and Oni Panyang, expressed optimism that the project will mark a turning point for the state.

"We met the men and women building this future, and their dedication is inspiring," he noted.

The Dibang Multipurpose Project, being developed by NHPC on the Dibang River, is envisaged as India's largest hydropower project with an installed capacity of 2880 MW.

