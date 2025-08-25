Arunachal: Community backing for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project gathers momentum

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Support for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is on the rise, with new village-level memorandum of understandings (MoUs) reflecting growing confidence in its potential to safeguard lives, livelihoods, and the region’s future.

The latest endorsement came from Begging village in Siang district, where more than 85% of households pledged support for preparation of the project’s PFR.

Similar commitments from Riga and Riew villages highlight a sense of ownership taking root across the Siang belt. This surge follows sustained consultative efforts by the state government to raise awareness and counter misinformation spread by certain groups.

“We stand in support of this project because it carries the promise of a better future for our children and generations to come. We love our land as we love our families. It holds our identity, our memories, and our heritage, and that is why it matters deeply that the government has engaged in proactive dialogue, listening to our concerns and assuring that families who part with land will be given the strongest possible support,” a local from Begging said.

With fair recognition, resettlement safeguards, and priority to our communities to be detailed in the long-awaited PFR, we feel confident that our contributions will be valued. Together, we can protect our culture while also embracing new opportunities, walking shoulder to shoulder with our government towards a brighter tomorrow, he added. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with other state leaders, has recently assured that project-affected families will receive adequate compensation and be part of a transparent resettlement and rehabilitation process.

The government also emphasised that the project will generate jobs, self-employment avenues, and wider regional development.

