Arunachal CM Pema Khandu approves creation of 39 faculty positions at TRIHMS at cabinet meeting

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired the State Cabinet Meeting on Saturday, which took several important decisions for the welfare of the people and development of the State.

In a major decision to strengthen the health and education sector, the Cabinet approved the proposal for creation of 39 posts of faculties in Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in view of the up-gradation of the intake capacity of MBBS students to 100 in the lone Medical College of the State.

Proposal for the creation of one each post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in the department of Cardiology in Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) also got positive nod from the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for creation of 1 post of Deputy Drugs Controller under Directorate of Health Services.

In a major boost to strengthening the Frontier Highways, the Cabinet approved the proposal for 2 Highway Circles at Itanagar and Jairampur and 2 Highway Divisions at Koloriang and Rupa, along with 20 regular posts and 20 outsourced contractual posts. The Cabinet also approved the proposal for the creation of one post of Chief Architect under the Arunachal Pradesh Public Works Department.

The Cabinet discussed in length the importance of the Gaon Burah institution and hence approved the proposal for the creation of 42 posts of Gaon Burah (GB) and Head Gaon Burah (HGB) (36 GBs and 6 HGBs, respectively) in various districts.

The Department of Indigenous Affairs also got nods from the cabinet for 19 posts, with 8 temporary posts and 11 contingency (skilled or unskilled) posts.

The Cabinet accorded approval to rename various government institutions after influential personalities who contributed immensely towards the socio-economic development of their areas.

The Cabinet acknowledged their contributions and hence named the below institutions in their names.

The Cabinet approved notifying 23 local languages and dialects of constitutionally notified tribes of Arunachal Pradesh as third languages in the state. This step is being taken to preserve and promote our indigenous languages and dialects.

The proposal for amendment of the syllabus for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination Rule 2019 got approved today by the Cabinet, which includes topics related to Arunachal Pradesh in both preliminary examinations as well as the main examination of the APSCCE.

The Cabinet also recommended the appointment of a member for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Cabinet approved the framing of recruitment rules for the posts of Joint Director of Nursing, Senior Public Health Nursing Officers, District Public Health Nursing Officer and Laboratory Assistant, Laboratory Technician, Senior Laboratory Technicians. (ANI)

