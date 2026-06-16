Arunachal CM Pema Khandu assures Consultations on APFRA, Emphasises Harmony

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, would not be implemented without extensive consultations with all stakeholders and said no community should feel excluded or alienated.

After meeting the newly elected central executive members of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), Khandu described the interaction as positive and reiterated that peace, harmony and progress would remain the government's priorities.

The assurance came after the submission of draft rules for the APFRA, nearly 48 years after the legislation was enacted. The Act aims to prohibit religious conversion through force, fraud or inducement.

The ACF said it sought the withdrawal of the draft rules and the repeal of the Act. It stated that Khandu assured the delegation that no rules would be enforced without comprehensive consultations with religious organisations, community representatives and legal experts.

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