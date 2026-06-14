CM Pema Khandu seeks special support for Arunachal at NITI Aayog meet

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu sought special policy interventions and enhanced support mechanisms from NITI Aayog to address the state's developmental and strategic challenges during a meeting of northeastern chief ministers in New Delhi on Friday. Khandu urged a review of the population-based funding formula, expansion of PMGSY to cover villages with a population of 250 and above, and greater access to externally aided projects. He also sought support for achieving the state's target of generating 40,000 MW of hydropower by 2047 and stressed the need for skill development and ancillary industries.

The chief minister advocated the creation of a separate All India Services cadre for Arunachal Pradesh and proposed a joint cadre with Mizoram. He also suggested empowering the North Eastern Council to function as the "NITI Aayog of the North East". Khandu informed the meeting about the state's governance initiatives and implementation of E-Vidhan and E-Office systems. NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman assured support in taking up the state's concerns with relevant ministries, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower policies.

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