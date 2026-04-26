Arunachal CM Pema Khandu calls for collective push to eliminate malaria by 2030

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday that the state has made significant progress in combating malaria, with 19 districts achieving malaria-free status, and urged people to join hands to eliminate the disease completely by 2030.

"It gives me immense pleasure to note that every year on April 25, the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Arunachal Pradesh, joins the global community in observing World Malaria Day. This day reminds us of our shared commitment to eliminate malaria and ensure a healthier future for all," Khandu said in a post on X.

Referring to this year's theme, "Driven to End Malaria: Now we can. Now we must," the Chief Minister stressed the need for renewed urgency and collective action.

"The theme this year calls for renewed urgency and collective action," he said.

Highlighting the state's achievements, Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh transitioned from a high disease-burden state to Category I (low burden) in 2022.

"I am proud to share that Arunachal Pradesh has made significant progress, moving from a high disease-burden state to Category I (low burden) in 2022. Today, 19 districts have achieved malaria-free status, reflecting the dedication of our health workers and communities," he said.

He, however, underscored that the fight is far from over.

"Yet, our mission continues. We aim to make Arunachal Pradesh a completely malaria-free state by 2030," he added.

Calling for greater public participation, Khandu emphasized that malaria elimination must become a people's movement.

"Eliminating malaria must be a people's movement. Simple steps can make a big difference," he said, urging citizens to adopt preventive measures.

The Chief Minister advised people to consistently use long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs), eliminate stagnant water, wear protective clothing during peak mosquito activity hours, use repellents indoors, and seek immediate testing in case of fever.

"Treatment is free at government facilities," he added.

Expressing confidence in collective efforts, Khandu said, "Together, through awareness and action, we will build a vibrant and malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh."

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